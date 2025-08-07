Cardinals Pickup Series Win Against Dodgers

Didn’t expect to be talking about a Cardinal Series win, but that’s exactly what happened for the Birds as they beat the Dodgers on Wednesday, 5:00 to 3:00, the final in Los Angeles.

Big day at the plate for Jordan Walker. He had three hits, including the go ahead knock late in the ball game.

Cardinals scored two in the eighth, one in the ninth.

JoJo Romero picks up the victory in relief. Riley O’Brien comes on for his first save.

Remember, that’s a remade Cardinals bullpen after all of their trades a week ago.