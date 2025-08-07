fbpx

Thu. Aug 7th, 2025

 

There’s a new controversial flavor a small batch ice cream company in New York is now making

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, August 7th, 2025

Move over, Mint Chocolate Chip, there’s a new flavor in town: Breast Milk Ice Cream!

No, it’s not actually made from human breast milk… it just tastes like it.

If you haven’t had any since you were a baby, or ever… it’s described as sweet, a little salty, smooth, with hints of honey and sprinkles of colostrum.

The slogan? “Just like Mom used to make.”

Yep, it’s real. And yep, you can buy it online now.

So do people really wanna try it? “More just like an intellectual curiosity than an actual like hunger” says one person.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, August 7th, 2025

Reporter CBS News Radio