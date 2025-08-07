There’s a new controversial flavor a small batch ice cream company in New York is now making

Move over, Mint Chocolate Chip, there’s a new flavor in town: Breast Milk Ice Cream!

No, it’s not actually made from human breast milk… it just tastes like it.

If you haven’t had any since you were a baby, or ever… it’s described as sweet, a little salty, smooth, with hints of honey and sprinkles of colostrum.

The slogan? “Just like Mom used to make.”

Yep, it’s real. And yep, you can buy it online now.

So do people really wanna try it? “More just like an intellectual curiosity than an actual like hunger” says one person.