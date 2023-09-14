Cardinals Pull Off A Win Against Orioles While Royals Lose Against The White Sox

After dropping 10 consecutive decisions, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright finally got a win.

And it was a significant one last night.

Career victory number 199.

Cardinals beat the Orioles by a score of 5 -2.

It’s been quite the journey for Wainwright.

He was 3 -1 back on June the 17th, his season heading in the right direction.

But those 10 straight losses, his record was 3 -11 heading into last night before earning the win.

And he’ll still have a couple more chances to earn Career Victory 200 before his career comes to an end at the end of the season.

The Royals split a double header with the White Sox last night.

They lose the opener 6 -2 but win a wild one in the nightcap 11 -10.

Michael Massey had a home run.

Royals actually scored 9 runs in the first 3 innings of that ball game.