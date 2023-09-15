Royals And Cardinals Big Winners Following Wednesday Games

We saw a milestone victory from the Royals.

Adam Wainwright a couple nights ago for the Cardinals but last night, a milestone first career win for young Alec Marsh, who had lost his first eight decisions of his big league career.

He comes in, pitches four and a third innings, allowed a run in relief, but gets the win as the Royals beat the White Sox by a score of seven to one.

At the plate, Michael Massey homers again for the 13th time.

He’s heating up at the plate at the right time.

Salvador Perez three for five with a couple of runs driven in.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals still continue to play some reasonably good ball against good teams.

They blank the first place Baltimore Orioles last night, one to nothing out in the beltway.

This time Drew Rom goes up against his former team, his former organization anyway, and earns the victory the only run of the night in a one to nothing win coming from Richie Palacios.

He might be starting to play his way into the Cardinals’ plans for next year.