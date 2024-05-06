Cardinals & Royals Fall 2 Out Of 3 Games In Weekend Baseball

The Royals, they had a lead late into the afternoon after an early rain delay against the Rangers.
Led two to nothing heading into the eighth.
Bobby Witt again spearheading the efforts, a triple in the first he would score on a sacrifice fly by Vinnie Pascuentino.
In fact, Pascuentino would drive in both runs on the day for the Royals, but that two -nothing lead would disappear.
And in fact the guy that’s been locked down as the closer, James MacArthur, would blow his second save of the year and he would take his first loss as the Rangers score in the top of the 10th inning.
Nathaniel Lowe and RBI hit scored Leoti Taveras and that was all she wrote.
Royals dropped the last two of the series against the Rangers.
Cardinals meanwhile they drop two of three to the lowly Chicago White Sox team with now just eight wins on the season.
The White Sox score four in the seventh inning as Giovanni Gallegos does not retire a batter gives up three runs.
The only run on the day by the Cards.
Home run number six for Wilson Contreras.
He’s been a consistent force at the plate but few and far between.
The Cards they have just four hits in the loss and a 5 -1 defeat.