Missouri Senators Facing Deadline On Budget & Other Related Items

With two weeks left in session, some people wonder what can still cross the legislative finish line.

Part of what needs to be finished includes the Budget, along with other bills that are important to a number of Senators.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden of Columbia points to Senate Bill 727 and House Bill 2287 as examples of compromise…

“That education bill is a pretty good example of a series of things getting done.”

Before May 17, lawmakers may consider not only the budget, but the FRA and initiative petition reform.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Independence says anything is possible…

“My years down here, I’ve seen a bill in the last week of session….dead on Tuesday, back on Wednesday, dead on Thursday and on the Governor’s Desk on Friday.”

Missouri’s next budget is due on the governor’s desk by 6 p.m. this Friday.

The Second Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly will conclude exactly one week later.