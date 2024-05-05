Former Camden Deputy Facing Child Porn Charges Will Have Bond Hearing On Thursday

A former Camden County sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer accused of more than a dozen child pornography-related charges is scheduled to be in court this next week asking for a bond to be set.

49-year-old Darrin Skinner is charged with two counts of possessing child porn and six counts each of first and second-degree promoting child porn.

It’s alleged, between October-2020 and June-2022, that Skinner had 18 images on his cell phone with the children ranging in age from an estimated 2-16 years old.

Skinner has been held without bond since being booked into the Camden County Jail in December.

A motion asking for a bond to be set is on the calendar for Thursday of this next week with a pre-trial hearing set for in September and a four-day jury trial scheduled to begin on December 9.