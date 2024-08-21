Casino Boat at Lake of the Ozarks Not Dead in the Water Yet

As expected, the Osage River Gaming and Convention Committee takes the next step in challenging the Secretary of State’s decision that there was an insufficient number of valid signatures collected to get an issue on the November ballot.

Osage River is wanting voters, statewide, to decide whether a 14th gambling license be approved in Missouri which would clear the way for a casino boat to be located at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Secretary of State’s Office review of the signatures determined there were not enough signatures in the required six of eight congressional districts across the state to put the issue on the November ballot.

Osage River says it has identified more than 2,500 signatures which should have been counted as legal. The lawsuit challenging the initiative petition’s failure was filed today (Tuesday) in Cole County.