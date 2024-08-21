Bagnell Dam Boulevard Closed for the Annual Shootout Street Party

With the powerboat racing this weekend also comes the much-anticipated Shootout on the Strip Street Party today and tonight which means Bagnell Dam Boulevard is closed to traffic until 11:00 tonight.

Valley Road will serve as the detour from School Road down to the dam with parking at a premium for the day. The Shootout website says the Old Campground below the dam is probably the best parking option between 5-10-PM and will cost you an Alexander Hamilton (or a $10 bill) out of your pocket…a free shuttle will go back and forth from there

And for those wanting to park in the school lots, the Early childhood lot will be handicapped parking only and the grade school lot will only be open for use after 4:30.