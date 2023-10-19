Casino to Open Next Week at Lake of the Ozarks

A casino will be opening its doors next week at Lake of the Ozarks…and for an awesome cause.

Sergeant Scott Hines from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says “Casino Night” is planned for Tuesday at the Jones Chop House on “KK” in Osage Beach.

“Gamblers” will be hitting the tables starting at 6:00 with 100-percent of the proceeds going to the “Shop with a Cop” program which, last year alone, made the holidays a lot brighter for some 200 kids and families in Camden County.

Other “Shop with a Cop” fundraisers for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies around the lake area are planned between now and the time Santa arrives.

For information on those events, you should contact your local law enforcement agency.