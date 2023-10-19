fbpx

Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

 

Osage Beach Budget Workshops Set To Begin Next Tuesday

Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Finances for Fiscal Year-2024 will be the main discussion item during the first of at least a couple budget workshops for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen.

The first workshop, on Tuesday of next week, will consider funding requests from several city departments including: parks and recreation, the police department, 9-1-1 communications, emergency management and the city’s ambulance operations.

An overall look at the budget including a five-year projection will also be presented to the board during that first workshop.

It begins, again on Tuesday of next week, at 6:00 in city hall.

Reporter Mike Anthony