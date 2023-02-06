CBCO To Host Blood Drives In The Lake Area This Month

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is putting the call out for donations of all blood types to help keep supply levels adequate in the lake area.

Michelle Teter with the C-B-C-O says there are three local opportunities to help make a difference starting with two of the blood drives on Monday, the 13th…

“One is at Lake Regional Health System from 11 to 5. There’s another one at the Camdenton United Methodist Church on the 13th from 11:30 to 5:30. And then there’s one on Friday, February 17.That’s going to be in Sunrise Beach at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church. And that is from 1 to 5:30.”

Walk-ins for the blood drives will be taken in but appointments are strongly encouraged.

The appointments can be made by visiting the C-B-C-O’s website at http://www.cbco.org.