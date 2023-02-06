Lake Area Counseling Hires Bradley Berg As New Executive Director

Lake Area Counseling and Behavioral Health has a new top honcho after the recent hiring of a new executive director.

Bradley Berg, a PhD, was named to the position and says that he’s excited to be part of such an organization providing its services to the area.

Plans in the future for LACAB include introducing additional critically needed services for the growing needs in Camden County.

More information about LACAB and the services provided can be found online at http://lacab.org.