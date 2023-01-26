CBRN School Leader Sean Crockett Named FLW General

A familiar face is taking the reins at Fort Leonard Wood.

Earlier this week, US Army Commandant Sean Crockett was promoted to rank of Brigadier General.

In a ceremony for Crockett, he talked about this “assignment of a lifetime” and the pride he has for the Fort…“The Crockett clan is honored and humbled. Nat and I appreciate the enduring support and assistance this community has provided our family over the years….Fort Leonard Wood is our Army home, and it’s been my greatest privilege to continue our service here.”

Crockett was the commandant of the Army’s CBRN School and Regiment at Fort Leonard Wood prior to his promotion.

***More about Sean Crockett…..

Colonel Sean Crockett is a 1995 graduate of Auburn University, where he received a Regular Army Commission. He is a graduate of the Chemical Officer Basic Course, Airborne Course, Chemical Captains Career Course, Combined Arms Services Staff School, Technical Escort Course, the Command and General Staff Officers Course (CGSC), and the Army War College. He has completed a Bachelors in Aviation Operations Management and Masters Degrees in Business Organizational Security Management and Strategic Studies.

COL Crockett began his career on staff with the 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery, 3d Infantry Division (Mechanized), Fort Stewart, Georgia and as a Platoon Leader and Executive Officer for the 92d Chemical Company, 3rd Infantry Division. He then went to the Soldier Biological and Chemical Command (SBCCOM), Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland where he served as an Aide-de-Camp for the Commanding General. After that assignment, he assumed Command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Technical Escort Unit. COL Crockett then went on to serve on the Division Staff as the Deputy Division Chemical Officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division (Light), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and then transferred to the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Headquarters, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, where he served an additional 18 months as the Deputy Chief, Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Division.

Upon completion of his time in Hawaii, COL Crockett returned to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with an assignment to the newly established 20th Support Command (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and High Yield Explosives or CBRNE), holding multiple positions. COL Crockett completed his tour at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom where he served as the Deputy J5 Science and Technology Officer and WMD Planner for Combined Joint Task Force Troy in Baghdad, Iraq. Additional assignments include service as a BN XO and S3 at Fort Polk, Louisiana, followed by BDE S3 and DCO at Fort Hood, Texas. At the conclusion of his assignment to Fort Hood, COL Crockett took command of the 23d CBRNE BN at Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington, and subsequently relocated the battalion to the Republic of Korea in support of 2ID. After command, he conducted tours at the Pentagon and Army War College before arriving at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to serve as the Assistant Commandant, U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) School and Commander, 3d Chemical Brigade. Following brigade command, COL Crockett served as the Chief of Staff for the United States Security Coordinator in Jerusalem, Israel. After a year in Israel, he served as the Full Dimension Protection (FDB) Division Chief in the Army G8. COL Crockett became the 32nd Chief of Chemical and Commandant of the USACBRNS in June 2021.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (1-OLC), Defense Superior Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3-OLC), Army Commendation Medal (2-OLC), Army Achievement Medal (3-OLC), Army Superior Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Parachutist Badge, and the German Efficiency Badge (Gold). He wears the Multi-National Corps Iraq as his Combat Patch.