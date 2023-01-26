Lake Regional State Rep Bill Hardwick Working On Missouri’s Justice System

State Representative Bill Hardwick of the Lake Region is meeting this week with prosecutors from across the state.

They’re joining the General Assembly to discuss proposals related to addressing violent crimes in the state, responding to and treating drug addiction, and proposed changes to Missouri’s criminal justice system.

“One of our top priority is ensuring public safety. Our economy can’t grow and our education systems can’t thrive if families and business aren’t safe. I support our prosecutors and law enforcement professionals in their efforts to get violent offenders off the streets.”

Hardwick of Waynesville says among the legislation filed this session is a proposal for a special prosecutor to prosecute truth in sentencing measures that would require violent offenders to serve their sentences in prison, and measures to fund drug treatment and special treatment courts.

“There isn’t a person in our community who hasn’t been impacted by drug addiction and doesn’t know someone who has died from an overdose. Fentanyl is a rising and deadly problem also, I want to us to do our part to help set our community free from the trap of drug addiction.”

The Missouri Legislature will be in Session until May 12th at 6:00pm.