It may not be August but the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout continues to make its mark around the lake area.

Representatives from the Shootout converged this week on the Camden County Sheriff’s Office with a check for $5,000. The funding, according to Sergeant Scott Hines, is earmarked for the Shop with a Cop program.

Shop with a Cop provides dozens of children in the county with Christmas gifts they may not, otherwise, receive.