Significant Progress Reported on Hangar Project at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport

Progress continues on the new hangar project at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport.

City Administrator Jeff Hooker says the expansion will not only improve the airport’s storage and maintenance capabilities but will also enhance the ability to accommodate future growth and development.

The Phase-1 Construction Project by developer L-O-Z Elite Properties, is scheduled to be completed by the end of January.

Hooker also says the new hangars are expected to be available for sale upon completion with 60% of Phase I already committed