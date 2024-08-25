CFL Announces Annual Champagne Campaign Dates & Honorees

It’ll be a night to remember as the Community Foundation of the Lake (CFL) gets together at the Memory Lane Event Center in Eldon for a night of fundraising and giving to the community we call home.

The 16th annual Champagne Campaign fundraiser, being dubbed as “Bubbles Up,” is taking place on Saturday, September 21st, featuring Chris, AKA Pappo, and Melissa Galloway…the owners of PaPPo’s Pizza and Mama Cita’s as honorary chairs.

Tickets, corporate and table sponsorships are still available for the event by getting in touch with the CFL (321-258-5829) with the doors to open that night at 4:30.

Since its inception in 2009, the CFL has granted nearly $750,000 to local nonprofits in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties with 100% of all contributions staying locally for such causes as Wonderland Camp, Heroes Outreach, CADV, Kids Harbor and a lot more.