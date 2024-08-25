Ozark Fireworks Ends Shows Across The Lake Area Following 2023 Explosion

It’s the apparent official end of a popular event as it’s been known in the lake area.

A social media post over the weekend by Ozark Fireworks has announced that the company will no longer shoot displays with any spectators present.

There had been immediate speculation by the company about not holding anymore future shows following an incident during the October-2023 OzFest in Rocky Mount…a fundraiser for the fire department.

In it, well into the show, a component of a firework went rogue landing well past its designed distance limit near the crowd injuring a handful of people and damaging several vehicles.

That incident was deemed as a fluke with no blame assigned for the fireworks failure.