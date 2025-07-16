CFL Announces “Champagne Campaign” Dates For 2025

The Community Foundation of the Lake has put its annual Champagne Campaign on the calendar.

The 17th annual will have a theme of “Poppin’ for a Purpose” to reflect the foundation’s commitment to the Lake of the Ozarks region with proceeds going toward non-profits in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties in the form of grants and services.

The Grove at Memory Lane in the Eldon area will be the site of this year’s event will feature developer Jeff Tegethoff and Big Thunder Marine as the presenting sponsors.

Saturday, September 27th, is the date…the doors will open at 4:30 that afternoon.