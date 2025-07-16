Senate Bill 2 Among Many Laws Set To Take Affect This August

Senate Bill-2 is among many new laws which will be taking effect on August 28th in Missouri.

Senator Sandy Crawford of Buffalo is the sponsor.

She tells the Missouri Senate Local Government, Elections and Pensions Committee this measure will modify provisions relating to financial statements of certain local governments…

“And from what I’m told by most people, the one thing that they want to know is county official salaries. And that’s the main thing that they look at.“

