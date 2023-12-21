CFL Announces Grant Awards for Animal-Related Facilities Around the Lake

Over $35,000 in grant awards have been announced for lake area horse and dog shelters, sanctuaries and rescue facilities.

The Community Foundation of the Lake says the 5th annual grant round includes five recipients…

–the Missouri Forget Me Not Horse Rescue and Sanctuary;

–the Ivy Bend Animal Rescue;

–the Dogwood Animal Shelter;

–the Ozarks Kat and K-9 Shelter;

–and Meowtown.

Funding for the grants totaling $35,300 was established as part of a field of interest fund created by the Karen Jean Rudek Trust. The 6th annual grant round for the same cause will open again next fall and can be found on the C-F-L website.

Photo: Ivy Bend Animal Rescue – Back Row L to R: CFL Board Member Dawn Busick, CFL Board Member Phyllis Marose, Ivy Bend Board Member Heather Shrout, Ivy Bend President Connie Bibey, Ivy Bend Volunteer Cassie Burney, Ivy Bend Vice Pres. Rachel Duvall, CFL Board Member Jan Pyrtle, CFL President Stacy Pyrtle, CFL Board Member Jen Gattermeir, & CFL Grant Chair David Boyd.

Front Row L to R: Volunteers King family children