Tuesday Sports Report Features Mizzou, Chiefs & KC Royals Updates

Well, Eli Drinkwitz is a finalist for another Coach of the Year award, this time the Dodd trophy, which goes to College Football’s top coach nationally.

Drinkwitz a finalist along with Nick Saban from Alabama, Mike Norvell from undefeated Florida State, of course, left out of the College Football playoff, Jed Fish from Arizona, and Kailin DeBoer from Washington in his undefeated Huskies they did make the College Football playoff.



Well, the Kansas City Chiefs heading towards their Christmas Day matchup with the Raiders and they’re getting some interesting news on the injury front.

First of all, running back Isaiah Pacheco, who did not play this past weekend, head coach Andy Reed says, well, he could have played, but they wanted to be extra cautious with Pacheco.

He is good to go for Monday’s game, Christmas Day against the Raiders, wide receiver Sky Moore on the other hand, not available as he hits the injured reserve list.

Royals have made it official.

Michael Wacca joins the staff.

It’s a one -year contract.

He will have an option year for a second, and that’s a player option.