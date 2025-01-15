Osage Beach Police Report Two Arrests Over The Past Week

With weather and poor road conditions definitely playing a factor, it was a pretty uneventful week ending this past Sunday for Osage Beach police who report only two arrests.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 59-year-old man from Lake Ozark was arrested for driving revoked or suspended and a 43-year-old man from Jefferson City was arrested for violating an order of protection for a child and a failure to appear warrant for a traffic violation out of Dallas County.

Osage Beach officers also assisted at a combined 54 ambulance and fire-related calls and initiated 15 traffic stops.