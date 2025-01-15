fbpx

Wed. Jan 15th, 2025

 

Osage Beach Police Report Two Arrests Over The Past Week

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Wednesday, January 15th, 2025

With weather and poor road conditions definitely playing a factor, it was a pretty uneventful week ending this past Sunday for Osage Beach police who report only two arrests.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 59-year-old man from Lake Ozark was arrested for driving revoked or suspended and a 43-year-old man from Jefferson City was arrested for violating an order of protection for a child and a failure to appear warrant for a traffic violation out of Dallas County.

Osage Beach officers also assisted at a combined 54 ambulance and fire-related calls and initiated 15 traffic stops.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Wednesday, January 15th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony