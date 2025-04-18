fbpx

Several Area Fire Districts Participate in Foam Training

Several lake area fire districts and others from around the region got together for some joint-training on marine firefighting operations.

Day-1 of the training consisted of a foam application demonstration, marina pre-planning and inspection, and some classroom time.

Participating districts included: Sunrise Beach, Gravois, Northwest, Osage Beach, Mid-County, Mappaville, Lake Ozark, Cape Girardeau and Lee Summit.

The training was conducted by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety Grant Class and the foam was donated by National Foam.

Reporter Mike Anthony