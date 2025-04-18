Several Area Fire Districts Participate in Foam Training

Several lake area fire districts and others from around the region got together for some joint-training on marine firefighting operations.

Day-1 of the training consisted of a foam application demonstration, marina pre-planning and inspection, and some classroom time.

Participating districts included: Sunrise Beach, Gravois, Northwest, Osage Beach, Mid-County, Mappaville, Lake Ozark, Cape Girardeau and Lee Summit.

The training was conducted by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety Grant Class and the foam was donated by National Foam.