Change of Venue Granted in ‘Green vs. Camden County’ Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

The wrongful termination lawsuit filed by ousted Camden County Attorney Jeff Green against the county commission takes the next step, on Thursday, with a change of venue motion granted for the case.

The motion had been filed on behalf of Green claiming that the commission has “undue influence over the inhabitants of Camden County.”

The case will now be heard in Laclede County with the next court date set for June 26th at which time all other pending motions will be considered.

Green is asking for more than $194,000 in attorney fees, court costs and litigation expenses including “pre” and “post” judgement interest on all amounts awarded by the court.