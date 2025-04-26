Change of Venue Granted for Hutchinson Murder Trial

The case of an Eldon-area man charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree murder for the death of a person during a felony and armed criminal action in Camden County is granted a change of venue and moved to Laclede County.

21-year-old Fernando Zell Hutchinson is accused by Osage Beach Police of fatally shooting 22-year-old David Davis, of Osage Beach, when Hutchinson was trying to buy some marijuana on March 31st of last year. During the investigation when Hutchinson was found, he was wearing a shirt that read “Active Shooter”.

Hutchinson also has two open felony cases in Miller County…one for burglary, stealing and attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and the other case for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Hutchinson’s next court date for the Camden County charges of robbery, murder and armed criminal action, now to be heard in Laclede County, is set for a case review on June 16th with a jury trial set to begin in October. He’s being held without bond.