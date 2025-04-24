DEA Takeback Set for Saturday

This Saturday is D-E-A National Drug Takeback Day…a chance for the public to properly dispose of prescription drugs and over-the-counter items.

Different lake area jurisdictions will participate in the special collection effort including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Liquid products, such as cough syrups, should remain sealed in their original containers with any identifying information removed before disposal. No syringes or injectables will be collected and no anonymous disposals will be allowed.

The official hours, this Saturday, for the D-E-A National Drug Takeback will be from 10am to 2pm.