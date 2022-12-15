Charter Still Has To Pay Taxes On Phone Services Says MO Appeals Court

Over 100 Missouri cities and counties have won another round in a long-running court battle to force Charter Communications to pay taxes on the phone service it offers across much of the state.

And among the cities to benefit from the Tuesday decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals are Lake Ozark and Sedalia.

The total 40-million-dollar judgement upholds a 2021 lower court ruling that found Charter’s voice-over-internet protocol service establishes it as a telephone company and its therefore required to pay certain license taxes.

A spokesman for Charter declined to comment on the ruling but indicated that it plans to appeal the decision.