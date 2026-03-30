Chicago Man Facing 27 Months In Prison For Military Scam Scheme

A Chicago Illinois man has been sentenced in federal court to 27 months in prison and to pay more than $165,000 after a scheme to defraud active U.S. military troops.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 33-year-old Dwayne Adams had been accused of conspiring with others to use social media in contacting military members informing them they were not paid enough and had to return their wages before they could be paid the correct amounts.

Adams, was charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud.

The case was investigated by the Department of the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.