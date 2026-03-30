Several Lake Residents Appointed By Governor Kehoe To Various Boards Statewide

Several lake area residents are among the 10 most recent people appointed by Governor Mike Kehoe to serve on various boards and commissions and to fill county vacancies around the state.

Christopher Dumm of Gravois Mills was appointed to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors, Suzanne Kmet also from Gravois Mills, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board, Matt Lambert, of Laclede, was appointed to the State Soil and Water Districts Commission and Jim Sherrell of Macks Creek was appointed to the State Soil and Water Districts Commission.

Also appointed by the Governor…Doug Miller of California, was named to fill the District-1 vacancy on the Moniteau County Commission and Rodney Southard, of Rolla, was appointed as Maries County Eastern District Commissioner.

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Christopher Dumm, of Gravois Mills, was appointed to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Dumm is the owner of the Law Firm of Christopher W. Dumm. He has served on the Missouri Southern Foundation Board, the Missouri Southern Lionbackers Booster Club Steering Committee, and the Mercy Health Foundation Southwest Missouri/Kansas Board. Dumm earned his Juris Doctor from Regent University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance and Banking/Economics from the University of Missouri.

Suzanne Kmet, of Gravois Mills, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Ms. Kmet is the founder and president of Kmet HR Consulting. Prior to this role, she served as the director of firm administration for the Peddicord Wharton Law Firm. Kmet has served as state chair of the Society for Human Resource Management and as a member of the Lake of the Ozarks West Chamber of Commerce. She earned a Master of Science in Management and a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Doug Miller, of California, was appointed as Moniteau County Associate Commissioner, District 1.

Mr. Miller is a lifelong resident of Moniteau County, having served 27 years as a middle school physical education and health teacher before retiring in 2021. In his tenure with the Moniteau County R-1 School District, Miller coached middle school and high school football and basketball, as well as high school boys and girls golf. He has remained active in the community by serving as an office manager for Rackers Manufacturing in California, as well as providing bus driving services for the school district as needed. Miller earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Lincoln University.

Matt Lambert, of Laclede, was appointed to the State Soil and Water Districts Commission.

Mr. Lambert is a longtime farm operator and former president of the Missouri Corn Growers Association. He also served on the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council Board of Directors for over a decade. Lambert currently serves on the Linn County Soil and Water Conservation District Board and is a member of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Agronomy from Northwest Missouri State University.

Jim Sherrell, of Macks Creek, was appointed to the State Soil and Water Districts Commission.

Mr. Sherrell is a farmer and owner of Industrial Maintenance & Mechanical Services, LLC. He also serves as president of Camden County Farm Bureau and chairman of the Missouri Farm Bureau Beef Committee. Sherrell has a strong record of leadership, including service on the Camden County Agricultural Youth Enrichment Council, the MU Extension Council, and as president of the Macks Creek Community Park Board. He also serves as past master of the Sullivan Masonic Lodge #69. Sherrell is a graduate of Sullivan High School.

Rodney Southard, of Rolla, was appointed as Maries County Eastern District Commissioner.

Mr. Southard is a fifth-generation Missouri farmer. Prior to retirement, he served as a support specialist for New Solutions, a program supporting the USDA and as a surface water specialist for the U.S. Geological Survey. Southard currently serves as chairman of the MU Extension Maries County and former vice chairman of Maries Soil and Water. He has also been involved with the Missouri Farm Bureau and the St. James R-1 School Board. Southard holds a Master of Science in Hydrology and Hydraulics and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, both from Missouri University of Science and Technology.