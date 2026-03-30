Royals Pickup Win In Atlanta While Cardinals Fall To Rays In Opening Games

The Royals are on the board winning their first game of the season down in Atlanta, 4 to 1, the final on Sunday.

Santa Lugo earns the victory.

Pitched into the 7th inning. Shutout ball, five hits, three strikeouts.

Did not walk a batter at the plate.

The young catcher for the Royals hitting his first home run.

Carter Jensen, it’s his first home run of the season.

Of course we saw him for a brief time last year, but the 22 year old making his mark on this Royals team.

Pasquantino a couple of hits and an RBI as well.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, with very little in the way of expectations, had a chance at a sweep Sunday, but they could not close the deal, losing to the Rays 11 to 7.

The Cardinals bats have been live early.

It’s actually been the pitching, not so much the starting pitching, but the bullpen.

They’ve allowed fifteen runs already through three games.