Chiefs Fall To Jaguars In Monday Night Football

Well, we told you yesterday this Chiefs Jaguars Monday Night Football contest might be a little more difficult than at first glance.

And indeed, it proved to be a difficult task, one the Chiefs could not overcome.

And the second-half would see all sorts of action.

In fact, Kansas City with a halftime lead, third quarter and interception returned for a touchdown, a pick 6 on Patrick Mahomes plus a Trevor Lawrence rushing touchdown.

First, Kareem Hunt, not one but two rushing touchdowns in the quarter and the second with a minute 45 to play would put the Chiefs back out on top, but they would leave too much time for Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

It looked like he might throw a late game ending interception, but it was not to be.

Lawrence would run the ball in after stumbling after the snap, regaining his balance and finding the end zone for six.

Jaguars win it 31 to 28