Lake West Chamber Prepares For Christmas Parade In November

It’s not quite beginning to look a lot like Christmas yet but, don’t look now with Halloween and Thanksgiving right around the corner, thoughts will then start to focus on that time of the year.

To help get the lake area a little more into the spirit, the Lake West Chamber is putting the call out to all businesses and residents to help spread the cheer starting with the lighted Christmas parade on November 29th.

“We want to show the whole country that comes to visit us that the West Side is really got the holiday spirit because once we’re done with our Christmas parade, we got the Highway 5 all lit up, then we’re going to go over to the Lauren Park and we’ve got one of the best lighted parks, lighted displays around the state,” says Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman.

The parade on November 29th will start at 6pm.

More information on the parade is available on the Lake West Chamber’s website.