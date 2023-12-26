Chiefs Fall To Raiders In Christmas Day Game

Shocker for the Chiefs on Christmas Day, double digit favorites at home against the Vegas Raiders and in a matter of 7 seconds, the Raiders get in the end zone on a scoop and score and then a pick six that completely swung the game and led the Raiders to a 20 to 14 win.

All of this happens with the Vegas offense at least through the air completely stalled. In fact, quarterback Aiden O ‘Connell did not complete a pass in the second, third or fourth quarter.

He finished with 62 yards through the air.

Now Vegas did have success on the grounds.

Amir White 22 carries for 145 yards, but the Raiders do their damage scoring on defense.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes just never really got in sync through that big pick six, did throw a touchdown 235 yards.

The Chiefs look up.

They are now nine and six and trying to find an offense with just a few weeks left in the NFL’s regular season.