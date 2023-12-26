fbpx

Time Running Out For Lake Residents To Vote For Kids Harbor In Blues Jackpot

With a little more than a month remaining to cast a vote, the “Power Play Goals for Kids” promotion continues with a lake area cause in the running to receive a jackpot of funding.

Dave Shipp, from Kids Harbor, says Ameren-Missouri has four worthwhile causes on the short list of recipients to benefit from the promotion.

What happens is every time the Blues get a power play goal, they will donate $500 to this pot. The charity that receives the most votes from the public will receive that pot.”

The other charities included in the promotion include St. Louis B-Works, Eye Thrive and Lift for Life Gym…all in St. Louis. The charities not receiving the most votes will still receive $1,000 donations from the promotion.

You can vote for Kid’s Harbor by linking onto http://powerplaygoalsforkids.com

You can submit one vote per day from each email address.

As of the weekend, the Blues have scored nine power play goals for a current pot of $4,500 built up so far.

Reporter Mike Anthony