Plans For Camdenton Community Center Hit A Monetary Roadblock

The long anticipated and awaited possibility of a community center in the City of Camdenton hits a major snag putting the future of the center, once again, on a back burner.

“Bids came in considerably more than we’re expecting. And I don’t know, I guess maybe it’s back to the drawing board.”

Mayor John McNabb speaking on KRMS Radio and TV who, along with City Administrator Jeff Hooker, both say that the city remains committed to providing the residents with such a facility.

“You got to shake it off and start moving forward. And the community needs something like this, and it needs, you know, it needs to have a gymnasium, needs to have a community room. We need a place where citizens can meet and the elderly and kids and everybody. So we’re not giving up.”

The city, apparently, may now look into the possibility of planning for a community center in different phases as the funding becomes available.

The board of aldermen also formalized a resolution opposing any efforts on the state level to eliminate sales taxes on the purchases of food…a scenario which, if passed and signed by the governor, would cost Camdenton an estimated $1.5 million in revenue every year.