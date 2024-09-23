Governor Mike Parson Expected In The Lake Area Wednesday For Two Events

Governor Mike Parson will be putting in a few extra miles this week with several appearances across the state including a morning stop in the lake area and then back during the afternoon, both, on Wednesday.

Parson will first speak at the Missouri Corrections Association and Probation and Parole Officer Association’s Joint Fall Conference at the Lodge of Four Seasons.

From the lodge, the governor will then shoot back to Jefferson City for an appearance and then back to the lake area to speak during the afternoon at the Camdenton Chamber’s Certified Work Ready Community event at the Exchange Venue.

Governor Parson also has other appearances scheduled this week in St. Louis, Springfield, Marshfield and Stockton.