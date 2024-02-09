Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelsey Says This Superbowl Will Be Different Than 2020’s

Super Bowl on Sunday, this Chiefs team….they’ve done it differently than their two previous Super Bowl winning teams, as tight end Travis Kelsey explains.

“We might have talked about halfway through the year and just like man it’s just not the same year. We’ve got to find different ways to win, we’ve got to find different ways to have success no matter what happens throughout the game and how much we might not have success we can’t feel that burden you’ve got to feel like you still have that confidence to go down there and finish a game the right way and find a way to win and have a little bit more grit than I wouldn’t say the flash of previous years.”

The Chiefs defense has certainly been stepping up as of late they’ll need to do it again Sunday.

You’ll hear it 93.5 Rocks and news/talk KRMS 1150AM.