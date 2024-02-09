Tigers Fall To Texas Making Them 0-10 In The SEC

Sean East would sit out with a knee injury leading to another predictable finish for Mizzou basketball as the Tigers lose at home to Texas A &M 79 -60.

Without East in the lineup Tamar Bates again doing the heavy lifting he would score 20, Nick Honor with 19 but the scoring falls off a cliff from there.

Nor Carter with 11, Kurt Lewis had 5 and a rare start for the former Jukko player of the year.

Tigers are now 0 -10 in the SEC.

Missouri State saw their four game winning streak snap, they lose at Northern Iowa 72 -65.