Child Porn Charges Filed in Miller County Against 20-Year-Old from Eldon

A 20-year-old from Eldon faces felony charges of first-degree possession of child pornography and promoting obscenity after two cyber-tips were reported to the law.

A probable cause statement filed in Miller County alleges that Brandon Long was in possession of more than 250 pornographic images and more than 50 videos contained in online accounts on the MediaLab/Kik app. The images included two females between the ages of 4-10 who were both exposed.

The probable cause statement also alleges that Long admitted to using the images for self-gratification.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Long was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $50,000 bond with additional conditions of not having any internet-accessible devices or unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 if he is able to post bond.