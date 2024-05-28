fbpx

Tue. May 28th, 2024

 

“Christian Night Out” Event Being Hosted At Pepperoni Bills Tonight

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, May 28th, 2024

It’ll be an evening of some pizza and fellowship tonight in Camdenton.

Encompassed Purposed, a home in the lake area offering various wellness programs to help those in need better themselves is sponsoring a “Christian Night Out” with one main purpose in mind.

“To get together and meet each other to make new friendships and stuff like that. A lot of times we get involved with our own churches, and we forget there’s other people out there.”

Tonight’s night out takes place at Pepperoni Bills, in Camdenton, starting at 6:00.

RSVP’s can be made at encompassedpurpose@gmail.com.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, May 28th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony