“Christian Night Out” Event Being Hosted At Pepperoni Bills Tonight

It’ll be an evening of some pizza and fellowship tonight in Camdenton.

Encompassed Purposed, a home in the lake area offering various wellness programs to help those in need better themselves is sponsoring a “Christian Night Out” with one main purpose in mind.

“To get together and meet each other to make new friendships and stuff like that. A lot of times we get involved with our own churches, and we forget there’s other people out there.”

Tonight’s night out takes place at Pepperoni Bills, in Camdenton, starting at 6:00.

RSVP’s can be made at encompassedpurpose@gmail.com.