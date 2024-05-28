Lake Area Sees Hail & 1 Tornado Warning But No “Major Damage” Following Wicked Weather This Weekend

The lake area seemingly escapes the bull’s eye of any major damage being reported after more severe storms pushed across the area over the weekend.

Officials from the Camden, Miller and Morgan County emergency services tell KRMS that they have not received any reports of significant damage other than some hail damage.

Included in that hail damage were some Laurie City police cars.

Some of the storms were reported to have golf ball to baseball sized hail, as seen in the Facebook post below.

The only Tornado warning to be issued around the lake region was in Pulaski County, but as of this moment there has been no confirmation of a touchdown.

If you have any damage from the storms, no matter how insignificant it may be, you are urged to report it to your local emergency services office or the National Weather Service in Springfield.