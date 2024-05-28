MODOT Aware Of Issues With Camden Route A – Plans Are In The Works For Repairs

Patience is a virtue…

…and the Central District Office of the Department of Transportation is asking for more virtue from drivers who routinely use Route-A between the Camdenton and Montreal areas.

Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the department is well aware of issues along Route-A which are currently at least on the radar for work to be done.

“I did witness a few of those jug holes, or pot holes as folks call them, and we will certainly be addressing those as soon as resources allow.”

Roeger adds, when the work does make it to the schedule, the entire length of Route-A will be taken care of.