Christmas Lights To Return To Osage Beach City Park

It may only be the middle of August but you might be surprised by those already getting into the Christmas spirit.

One of them would be Osage Beach Parks Director Eric Gregory who says this year will mark the return of the Holiday Lights display at the city park.

“Originally we were going to bring them back next year, but we’ve kind of switched some gears around and I think we’re going to be able to make it happen. I’m getting electrical upgrades and we’re ordering new lights and yeah, I think we’re going to be able to make it happen.”

A smaller display was put up last year at city hall due to aging inventory and wiring issues at city park.

The year, however, Gregory also says the holiday spirit in Osage Beach is expected to include a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.