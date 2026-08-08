MO Attorney General Joins Other States For ATM Senate Bill

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has joined a coalition of 14 other state attorney generals in calling for tougher legislation to strengthen efforts to go after organized crime rings that are robbing ATM’s nationwide.

Hanaway says Senate Bill 3798, the “Safe Access to Cash Act,” will close loopholes now so law enforcement has the tools needed to restore order, protect consumers and keep Missourians safe.

Currently, federal law imposes strong penalties for robberies involving banks and financial institutions but does not provide the same protection for ATM’s…especially those located away from bank branches.

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously advanced the Safe Access to Cash Act in March.

The bill is now awaiting full Senate floor action.

If passed, it would move to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.