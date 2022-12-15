KRMS RADIO & TV and Celebration Cruises present Christmas on the Lake.

Cruise on The Celebration from the Dam this Thursday, Friday & Saturday. Enjoy Christmas decorations and feel the Lake Christmas spirit that benefits local charities.

2 boats on Thursday, Entertainment by Levi Chapman on one boat & Emmy Lee on the other, ……..Friday—DJ Ryan Anderson & Saturday, 2 boats…….Taz on one boat & Scott LeVan on the other, complimentary appetizers & a cash bar.

Get details & make Reservations at http:/cruiselakeoftheozarks.com or call The Celebration at 573-480-3212.

Christmas on the Lake season sponsors are Summerset Boat Lifts, Alhonna Resort, Sultry Lash & Brow Studio, Mosquito Joe, Slumberland Furniture, Ed Sanning Real Estate, S&K Customs, R Veterinary, Precision Tire & Auto, Steve’s Pest Control, TLC Lenders, & Lowe’s.

Mention this event at Lowes for 10% off outdoor Christmas lights.

Christmas on the Lake is proudly presented & sponsored by KRMS Radio & TV.

The following charities benefit from Christmas on the Lake this season: Healing Box Project, Alzheimer’s Association, Paws Place, Osage Beach Senior Center, Kids Harbor, Wonderland Camp, Independent Living Resource Center, CADV

We are so thankful for all the people from the Dam to the 4 mile mark that put out Christmas lights for the Christmas on the Lake crises. It is astounding to see how many actually decorate their decks, docks, condos & houses for this special promotion that benefits local charities!