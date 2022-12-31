City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group

The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group.

That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.

It’s being recommended that the board of aldermen pull back on the $2,500 per year fee to be affiliated with LANEG and put the same amount toward a Memorandum of Understanding to be affiliated, instead, with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force which seems to be more active for the neighboring communities in Osage Beach and Lake Ozark.

The Camdenton Board is expected to act on the resolution to dump LANEG and sign onto Mid-MO during the board meeting, in city hall, starting at 6:00 on Tuesday, January 3rd.