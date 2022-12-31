Few Details Known After High-Speed Pursuit Through Parts of Lake Area

Few details are being released at this time after a high-speed pursuit which apparently started Thursday night in Osage Beach.

What is known is that the suspect vehicle led authorities including Miller County and the highway patrol along eastbound-54 towards Cole County with speeds reportedly reaching 100-plus miles-per-hour.

It’s not officially known why the driver was trying to flee from the officers. KRMS News has reached out to the Osage Beach

Department of Public Safety and the highway patrol…and will release more details when made available.