City Of Osage Beach Posts Openings For 911 Dispatchers – Signals LOPD/OPBD Call Center Merger Could Become A Reality

It might be a sign that officials in Osage Beach are moving forward toward a possible merger of the city’s 9-1-1 center with the Lake Ozark communications center.

A posting on the website http://governmentjobs.com highlights the City of Osage Beach’s Career Page which is seeking candidates for the position of 9-1-1 Dispatcher and Communications Officer.

The pay rate for candidates who are hired starts at $18 per hour with a three-percent raise after six months, an extra $1.50 per hour for working the night shift, benefits and annual merit raises.

The city recently identified the need for several dispatchers to bring the department up to full staff which would then clear the way for that merger with Lake Ozark which could now conceivably happen by the end of the year.